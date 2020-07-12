PCSD: 1 person suffers life-threatening injuries in single-vehicle crash near southeast side

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash near the southeast side Sunday.

PCSD says officers were called out to the area of Valencia and Wilmot roads around 12:15 a.m.

Upon arrival, deputies learned a passenger vehicle with one occupant had traveled eastbound on Valencia, where is went over the median and rolled over, ultimately coming to a rest in the westbound lanes of Valencia.

The driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to PCSD.

No further details were released.

The investigation remains ongoing by Traffic Unit Investigators.