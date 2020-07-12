Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

PCSD: 1 person suffers life-threatening injuries in single-vehicle crash near southeast side

items.[0].image.alt
Google Maps
&lt;div&gt;&lt;br class="Apple-interchange-newline"&gt;The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash near the southeast side Sunday.&lt;br&gt;&lt;/div&gt;<br/>15w 108c<br/>
crash.PNG
Posted at 10:02 AM, Jul 12, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-12 13:02:44-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash near the southeast side Sunday.

PCSD says officers were called out to the area of Valencia and Wilmot roads around 12:15 a.m.

Upon arrival, deputies learned a passenger vehicle with one occupant had traveled eastbound on Valencia, where is went over the median and rolled over, ultimately coming to a rest in the westbound lanes of Valencia.

The driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to PCSD.

No further details were released.

The investigation remains ongoing by Traffic Unit Investigators.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.