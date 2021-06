TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Paseo Del Norte Sunday morning.

Deputies responded to the area of Chapala Drive and Paseo del Norte, according to the department. Upon arrival, one person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

PCSD says drivers are asked to avoid the area or find alternate routes.

No further information was immediately released.