TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department says one person is in custody after a barricade situation Sunday morning.

Early Sunday morning, deputies responded to the area of North Pocito Place and Root Lane for an armed barricaded individual inside a house, according to PCSD. The name of the individual has not been released.

The situation has since been resolved and there is no danger to the community, PCSD says.

No further details were immediately released.