PCSD: 1 person dies after southside shooting

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting that happened near the southside early Saturday morning.
Posted at 9:34 AM, Jul 18, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting that happened near the southside early Saturday morning.

PCSD say deputies were called out to the area of 4000 block of East Benson Highway just east of Alvernon Way.

One person died, according to PCSD. There are two suspects who fled on foot, and are described as middle-aged Hispanic men.

There were no further details released at this time.

The investigation in the early stages.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

