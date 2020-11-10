Menu

PCSD: 1 man injured in fight near Three Points

TUCSON , Ariz. — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating a report of fight that happened near Three Points Monday evening.

Deputies responded to the area of 8300 block of South Worden Rd near Fuller Rd. and Ajo Hwy where one man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to PCSD.

There are no outstanding suspects and there is no danger to the public.

The investigation remains ongoing.

