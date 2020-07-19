PCSD: 1 hurt in shooting near north side

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting that happened near the northwest side Sunday.

PCSD says deputies responded to the area of Roger Road and Fairview Avenue around 1:43 p.m. after a report of a shooting.

One person was injured, according to PCSD. The condition of the victim is unknown.

The suspects involved in the incident are believed to have fled in a black 4-door passenger car occupied by three African-American men, according to PCSD.

There were no further details released at this time.

This is developing. Please stay with KGUN9.com and KGUN-TV for further updates.