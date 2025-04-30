PCC student arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure; witnesses sought

A Pima Community College student was arrested Monday on suspicion of indecent exposure on the PCC West Campus.

According to a timely warning from Pima Community College District Police Department, a PCC contract employee first reported to police on April 24 that a man had exposed and pleasured himself while looking at her the day before on campus grounds. The employee said a similar incident happened two or three weeks prior.

On Monday, the same employee saw the man on the west campus and immediately notified PCC Police. Officers responded, detained and questioned the subject, the warning said.

The warning identifies the man arrested as 26-year-old Santiago Cordova. Cordova was arrested on suspicion of public sexual indecency, indecent exposure and disorderly conduct. He was immediately suspended from Pima Community College.

The warning said other individuals may have witnessed similar incidents. Anyone with information is asked to call the PCC Police Department, 1-520-206-2700.