PCC reboots Bang Bang You're Dead, gun violence play

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Pima Community College Center of the Arts is rising up and calling for action against gun violence.

In honor of those who have been affected by the recent mass shootings in the country, the college has decided to recapitulate Bang Bang You're Dead, a play about school gun violence, in order to start a conversation among students, teachers, and parents about gun control.

The play was written by William Mastrosimone in 1999 to raise awareness of school violence and its causes. It is based on events surrounding a student's shooting of his parents and 27 of his classmates at a high school in Springfield, Oregon, on May 21, 1998. The play has been performed thousands of times across the country, and several times here in Tucson.

The reason for this performance is to honor the victims and all the people who have been affected by gun violence.

Bang Bang You're Dead

Written By: William Mastrosimone

April 5th and 6th: Doors open at 5:30 p.m., show begins at 6:00 p.m.

Location: Pima Community College West Campus

Cost/Admission: FREE

The show will be followed by a community discussion.

