TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima Community College Downtown Campus at Speedway and Stone has been evacuated Friday morning due to a gas leak, according to an alert sent from the school.

Southwest Gas is currently at the location investigating the leak, says the alert.

On Wednesday of this week, PCC's El Rio Learning Center on the westside was evacuated temporarily due to another gas leak.

KGUN 9 will update this article when the area is given the all-clear.