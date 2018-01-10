One suspect in custody, one still outstanding in shooting near Tucson airport

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Police have taken a man into custody after a shooting involving the Drug Enforcement Agency near Country Club and Valencia Wednesday afternoon. Officials say no one was injured.

He has been described as a Hispanic man wearing a white and blue shirt described as 5'10" tall and 220 lbs.

Authorities are still searching for a Hispanic/white woman, 5'6", 160 lbs., jeans and possibly a blue jacket.

HAPPENING NOW: Major Police presence at Country & Valencia. Helicopter flying up above. Suspect in custody. @kgun9 pic.twitter.com/7aa8Qi3B0R — Jennifer Martinez (@Jennymartineztv) January 10, 2018

The Pima Community College maintenance and security office is back on lockdown as a precaution. There are no students at the office and the incident happened off-site, according to Libby Howell with PCC.

Police at the entrance of PCC maintenance and security building. pic.twitter.com/53Zie1ot96 — Jennifer Martinez (@Jennymartineztv) January 10, 2018

Multiple agencies are on the scene to investigate.

Valencia between Country Club and Tucson is currently closed. Avoid the area if possible.

Officials are working to reopen roads in the area, traffic is expected to be cleared shortly.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT 🚨 @ops_south officers and multiple other law enforcement agencies are actively working an incident near the airport. Valencia between Country Club and Tucson is closed, avoid the area if possible. Additional details will be released when they’re available. pic.twitter.com/oUT0PZNXRm — Ofc. Chris Hawkins (@HawkinsTPD) January 10, 2018

KGUN9's Jennifer Martinez will have the latest on this developing story coming up at 5 and 6 p.m.