One suspect in custody, one still outstanding in shooting near Tucson airport

The Pima Community College maintenance and security office is back on lockdown as a precaution. There are no students at the office and the incident happened off-site, according to Libby Howell with PCC.
Multiple agencies are on the scene to investigate.
Valencia between Country Club and Tucson is currently closed. Avoid the area if possible.
Officials are working to reopen roads in the area, traffic is expected to be cleared shortly.
