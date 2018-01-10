One suspect in custody, one still outstanding in shooting near Tucson airport

Brandi Walker, Ina Ronquillo
2:31 PM, Jan 10, 2018
1 min ago

Police have taken a man into custody after multiple shots were fired near Country Club and Valencia Wednesday afternoon. Officials say he was armed.

KGUN 9 On Your Side
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Google Maps

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Police have taken a man into custody after a shooting involving the Drug Enforcement Agency near Country Club and Valencia Wednesday afternoon. Officials say no one was injured.

He has been described as a Hispanic man wearing a white and blue shirt described as 5'10" tall and 220 lbs.

Authorities are still searching for a Hispanic/white woman, 5'6", 160 lbs., jeans and possibly a blue jacket.

The Pima Community College maintenance and security office is back on lockdown as a precaution. There are no students at the office and the incident happened off-site, according to Libby Howell with PCC.

 

Multiple agencies are on the scene to investigate.

Valencia between Country Club and Tucson is currently closed. Avoid the area if possible.

Officials are working to reopen roads in the area, traffic is expected to be cleared shortly.

KGUN9's Jennifer Martinez will have the latest on this developing story coming up at 5 and 6 p.m.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top