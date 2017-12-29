Paying property taxes early in Pima County before new tax bill takes effect

TUCSON (KGUN-9 TV) - Across the country people are running to pay their property taxes early before the new tax bill takes effect next year.

One of the reasons is because the new law has a $10,000 cap on deductions for state and local taxes.

For many people who live in states with a high property tax, this means they can only deduct a maximum of $10,000 on tax returns for 2018.

Pima County Treasurer, Beth Ford, said people who live in Pima County will not be able to pay their 2018 property taxes ahead of time.

"By Arizona law I don't have the authority to collect those 2018 taxes until the board delivers me the tax roll sometime before October 1st and they pass a resolution authorizing to pay the taxes."

Ford said even if she could take people's payment, the IRS is not going to let them have the deduction on their return anyway.

The latest IRS advisory says state or local law determines whether and when property tax is assessed. To view their entire report, click on the link below.

https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/irs-advisory-prepaid-real-property-taxes-may-be-deductible-in-2017-if-assessed-and-paid-in-2017