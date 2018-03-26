Pavement work on Wetmore, Flowing Wells

Brian White
4:28 PM, Mar 26, 2018
TUCSON, Ariz. - Expect traffic delays in the area of La Cholla and Wetmore this week as crews work on the pavement. 

From 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Wednesday, lanes will be closed from Wetmore to River. The contractor will be laying a fog seal treatment on the roads.

More work this week on Flowing Wells Road, too. 

Starting Tuesday until Thursday, crews will be doing the same kind of treatment between Roger and River roads. That's from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Deputies will be out directing traffic. 

The work is part of a $6 million "arterial and collector pavement preservation" program.

 

 

 

