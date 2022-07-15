Pavement burns become problematic in summer months

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — During the summer months heat related illnesses become all too common in southern Arizona.

From dehydration to nausea, the effects the heat can have on the body are dangerous. One other issue that hospitals deal with in the summer months are pavement burns.

"We see the worst of the worst when they come into the hospital," Dr. Richard Quint, a podiatrist in Tucson, said.

He said at Tucson Medical Center they'll see 20 to 30 burn cases in the summer months. Many of the patients that come in have peripheral neuropathy.

"They lack feeling in their feet and most of these patients are diabetics," Quint said. "They'll run out to get the mailman or a package that might going into the house next door and they don't realize they are barefoot and by the time they realize they are on the hot pavement, it's too late."

On a hot summer day, pavement temperatures can exceed 150 degrees. Any type of exposure can become dangerous quickly.

"It's important to protect the feet and the skin of the feet so they don't get these types of injuries let alone other types," Quint said.

It is also important to protect your pets paws when heading out for a walk. Many playground sets can also become very hot in the summer months.