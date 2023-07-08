Pastiche owner arrested in connection with teen's death

The owner of a Tucson restaurant is under arrest in connection with the killing of 18-year-old Parker League of Nebraska.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says 37-year-old Anthonie Ruinard is facing charges in connection to League's death after he was arrested Wednesday, July 5. League's body was found in a bonfire pile in Tonto National Forest on Monday, June 12.

League had just graduated high school, and was visiting Arizona to see friends, League's brother told KGUN 9's sister station ABC 15.

Police say footage from an ARCO gas station in Chandler shows League and Ruinard leaving the store together in a black Dodge Challenger.

League's DNA was later found in the Challenger's trunk.

Ruinard is the owner of Pastiche Modern Eatery on Campbell Avenue in Tucson. The restaurant has been closed for several months, following a fire.