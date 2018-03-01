Passport services coming to PCC East

TUCSON, Ariz. - Starting March 2, Pima Community College's East Campus will begin processing passport applications.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating its opening is scheduled Friday at 9 a.m.

Passports services will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office is taking applications and for $12, passport photos.

The cost to apply right not is $25 but will increase to $35 on April 2.

For more information, visit the State Department website.