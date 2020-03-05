Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Passport fairs being held throughout Arizona March 7

Posted: 2:34 PM, Mar 05, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-05 16:34:52-05
items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Arizona USPS are hosting passport fairs today

TUCSON, Ariz. — USPS is hosting more statewide passport fairs this Saturday at select locations.

On March 7, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., customers can attend a one-stop shop for all passport needs.

This includes new passports, passport photos and passport cards.

USPS employees will be on hand to assist with appplications and fees.

WHAT YOU NEED TO BRING:

Identification, including a copy, is required to prove U.S. citizenship, such as:

  • Previously issued, undamaged U.S. passport
  • Certified birth certificate issued by the city, county, or state (Hospital-issued birth certificates are not acceptable)
  • Consular report of birth abroad or birth certificate
  • Naturalization certificate
  • Certificate of citizenship

In addition, one current ID is required, such as:

  • Naturalization certificate
  • Valid driver's license
  • Current government ID (city, state or federal)
  • Current military ID (military and dependents)

The passport application also requires a recent passport photograph (2” x 2”).
FEES TO EXPECT

  • Check or money order to Dept. of State ($110 for 16 and over; $80 for under 16);
  • $35 to the Postal Service for its processing fee (set by the Department of State);
  • $15 per photo.

These are the locations participating:

Phoenix Ahwatukee Station

11010 S 51st St

Phoenix Daisy Mountain Station

44047 N. 43rd Ave

Phoenix Main Office

 4949 E Van Buren St

Phoenix Maryvale Station

4414 N Maryvale Pkwy

Phoenix Shaw Butte

 12208 N 19th Ave

Bullhead City Main

 1882 Lakeside Dr

Casa Grande Post Office

 1170 N Pinal Ave

Cave Creek Post Office

 38400 N School House Rd

Chandler Main Office

 101 N Colorado St

Chino Valley Post Office

 725 E Road 2 N

Colorado City

 55 S Central St

Coolidge Post Office

 229 W Central Ave

Douglas Post Office

 601 E 10th St

Flagstaff Main Post Office

 2400 N Postal Blvd

Glendale Main Office

 5955 W Peoria Ave

Goodyear Post Office

 875 S Estrella Pkwy

Green Valley Post Office

 50 E Continental Rd.

Higley Post Office

 3324 E Ray Rd

Holbrook Post Office

 100 W Erie St

Kayenta Post Office

 391 Highway 163

Kingman Post Office

 1901 Johnson Ave

Lake Havasu City Post Office

 1750 McCulloch Blvd N

Mesa Sherwood Passport Office

 325 S Lindsay Rd

Nogales Post Office

 300 N Morley Ave

Parker Post Office

 1500 S California Ave

Pinetop Post Office

 712 E White Mountain Blvd

Prescott Main Post Office

 442 Miller Valley Rd

Prescott Valley Post Office

 8307 E State Route 69 STE1

San Luis Post Office

 874 S Main St

Scottsdale Main Office

 1776 N Scottsdale Rd

Sedona Main Post Office

 190 W State Route 89A

Show Low Post Office

 1919 W Deuce of Clubs

Sierra Vista Post Office

 2300 E Fry Blvd

Sun City Post Office

 9802 W Bell Rd

Tempe Main Office

 233 E Southern Ave

Tucson Main Office

 1501 S Cherrybell Strav

Wickenburg Post Office

 2029 W Wickenburg Way

Yuma Post Office

 2222 S 4th Ave
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Enter to win tickets to the 32nd Annual Arizona Renaissance Festival!

Enter to win tickets to the 32nd Annual Arizona Renaissance Festival!

Get ready for all day action and adventure at the 32nd Annual Arizona Renaissance Festival! HUZZAH