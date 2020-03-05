Passport fairs being held throughout Arizona March 7

TUCSON, Ariz. — USPS is hosting more statewide passport fairs this Saturday at select locations.

On March 7, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., customers can attend a one-stop shop for all passport needs.

This includes new passports, passport photos and passport cards.

USPS employees will be on hand to assist with appplications and fees.

WHAT YOU NEED TO BRING:

Identification, including a copy, is required to prove U.S. citizenship, such as:



Previously issued, undamaged U.S. passport

Certified birth certificate issued by the city, county, or state (Hospital-issued birth certificates are not acceptable)

Consular report of birth abroad or birth certificate

Naturalization certificate

Certificate of citizenship

In addition, one current ID is required, such as:

Valid driver's license

Current government ID (city, state or federal)

Current military ID (military and dependents)

The passport application also requires a recent passport photograph (2” x 2”).

FEES TO EXPECT



Check or money order to Dept. of State ($110 for 16 and over; $80 for under 16);

$35 to the Postal Service for its processing fee (set by the Department of State);

$15 per photo.

These are the locations participating: