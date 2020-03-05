Passport fairs being held throughout Arizona March 7

TUCSON, Ariz. — USPS is hosting more statewide passport fairs this Saturday at select locations.
On March 7, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., customers can attend a one-stop shop for all passport needs.
This includes new passports, passport photos and passport cards.
USPS employees will be on hand to assist with appplications and fees.
WHAT YOU NEED TO BRING:
Identification, including a copy, is required to prove U.S. citizenship, such as:
- Previously issued, undamaged U.S. passport
- Certified birth certificate issued by the city, county, or state (Hospital-issued birth certificates are not acceptable)
- Consular report of birth abroad or birth certificate
- Naturalization certificate
- Certificate of citizenship
In addition, one current ID is required, such as:
- Naturalization certificate
- Valid driver's license
- Current government ID (city, state or federal)
- Current military ID (military and dependents)
The passport application also requires a recent passport photograph (2” x 2”).
FEES TO EXPECT
- Check or money order to Dept. of State ($110 for 16 and over; $80 for under 16);
- $35 to the Postal Service for its processing fee (set by the Department of State);
- $15 per photo.
These are the locations participating:
|
Phoenix Ahwatukee Station
|11010 S 51st St
|
Phoenix Daisy Mountain Station
|44047 N. 43rd Ave
|
Phoenix Main Office
|4949 E Van Buren St
|
Phoenix Maryvale Station
|4414 N Maryvale Pkwy
|
Phoenix Shaw Butte
|12208 N 19th Ave
|
Bullhead City Main
|1882 Lakeside Dr
|
Casa Grande Post Office
|1170 N Pinal Ave
|
Cave Creek Post Office
|38400 N School House Rd
|
Chandler Main Office
|101 N Colorado St
|
Chino Valley Post Office
|725 E Road 2 N
|
Colorado City
|55 S Central St
|
Coolidge Post Office
|229 W Central Ave
|
Douglas Post Office
|601 E 10th St
|
Flagstaff Main Post Office
|2400 N Postal Blvd
|
Glendale Main Office
|5955 W Peoria Ave
|
Goodyear Post Office
|875 S Estrella Pkwy
|
Green Valley Post Office
|50 E Continental Rd.
|
Higley Post Office
|3324 E Ray Rd
|
Holbrook Post Office
|100 W Erie St
|
Kayenta Post Office
|391 Highway 163
|
Kingman Post Office
|1901 Johnson Ave
|
Lake Havasu City Post Office
|1750 McCulloch Blvd N
|
Mesa Sherwood Passport Office
|325 S Lindsay Rd
|
Nogales Post Office
|300 N Morley Ave
|
Parker Post Office
|1500 S California Ave
|
Pinetop Post Office
|712 E White Mountain Blvd
|
Prescott Main Post Office
|442 Miller Valley Rd
|
Prescott Valley Post Office
|8307 E State Route 69 STE1
|
San Luis Post Office
|874 S Main St
|
Scottsdale Main Office
|1776 N Scottsdale Rd
|
Sedona Main Post Office
|190 W State Route 89A
|
Show Low Post Office
|1919 W Deuce of Clubs
|
Sierra Vista Post Office
|2300 E Fry Blvd
|
Sun City Post Office
|9802 W Bell Rd
|
Tempe Main Office
|233 E Southern Ave
|
Tucson Main Office
|1501 S Cherrybell Strav
|
Wickenburg Post Office
|2029 W Wickenburg Way
|
Yuma Post Office
|2222 S 4th Ave