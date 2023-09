Yvette Naomi Garcia, an enrolled member of the Pascua Yaqui Tribe, was sentenced this week to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to second degree murder.

Garcia murdered another Pascua Yaqui woman in December of 2021 by intentionally running her over multiple times with a vehicle on Reservation land, according to The United States Attorney's Office District of Arizona

The Pascua Yaqui Police Department and FBI investigated the case.