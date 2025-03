TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pascua Yaqui Tribe of Arizona is seeking help locating a missing teenage girl, Celestina Juanita Martinez, 17, according to a social media post shared by the tribe.

Martinez has been missing since Thursday, March 6, according to the post.

Authorities ask if you've seen her or have any additional information, please call 911 or 1-800-THE-LOST.