Pascua Yaqui Tribe: No ICE detainments reported from members

While members of the Navajo Nation have reported to tribal officials about being questioned or detained by immigration officers, the Pascua Yaqui Tribe has issued a statement saying they have not experienced any detentions or immigration sweeps during the new administration.

The statement reads:

Like many other Tribes, the Pascua Yaqui Tribe has received reports and concerns about potential U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (I.C.E.) activity. However, as of this date, there have been zero confirmed cases regarding “immigration sweeps” occurring within our tribal communities and zero known detentions of Pascua Yaqui Tribal members.

The Pascua Yaqui Tribe has historically maintained a positive and collaborative relationship with United States departments tasked with immigration law enforcement, and we can report that there is currently no unusual activity. The Tribe will continue to monitor these reports for any possible impacts to our membership.

In late January, Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren posted on Facebook about "unconfirmed reports" of tribal members being detained.

He advised that Navajo members carry state-issued identification, such as a driver's license, and to reach out to reach out to the tribal government if they run into trouble.

