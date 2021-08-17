Pascua Yaqui reservation gets early voting site

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A long-running dispute over the removal of an early voting site on a reservation has been settled.

On Monday, the Pascua Yaqui Tribe and the Pima County Recorder's Office held a news conference over an agreement, which started back in 2018 when former recorder F. Ann Rodriguez removed an early voting location.

The tribe then sued the recorders office last year. Monday's agreement says an early voting site will be available on the reservation for every election until the end of 2024.

Legal representatives for the tribe say it's a win for voter rights.

Chairman Peter S. Yucupicio said "For us, we didn't expect any special treatment, or ways of voting or anything, it was just simply to vote."

It's worth noting here, that a new Pima County recorder is serving in the role, after F. Ann Rodriguez left the seat in 2020.

Officials have until February of next year to come up with an acceptable location for early voting.

