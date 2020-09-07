Partygoers beware: Officers could be knocking on your door

TUCSON, Ariz. — The University of Arizona Police Department (UAPD) has partnered with Tucson Police to curb large parties and gatherings.

Those hosting the gatherings could have the Community Area Response Team (CART) officers knock on their door if someone reports a disturbance.

"Our hope is to prevent any further escalation of parties, not only the night of, but going further into the semester,” said Officer Jesus Aguilar.

CART started patrolling at the end of August and will continue until the start of October.

UAPD said CART has responded to eight calls, three of those calls happened August 28, and five of the calls happened the following day, August 29. One call was outside the boundaries they are patrolling.

The boundaries CART patrols is Grant Road to Broadway Boulevard and 3rd Avenue to Tucson Boulevard.



“[If there is] any type of loud party disturbance or anything like that those officers are going to respond together and that way we have kind of a joint response. So, if it's an off-campus property and Tucson Police decides that it's appropriate to say red tag,” explained Officer Aguilar. "What will happen is Tucson Police will handle that part of it and if we determine that there are students involved in the UAPD officers can actually take action by getting their information and referring them to the Dean of Students Office."

If a place gets red-tagged that means a notice will have to be visible from the premises for about six months (180 days) and the owner has to pay a $500 fee.

If it's hosted by University of Arizona students, the Dean of Students will be notified.

KGUN9 On Your Side spoke to several students Saturday, at least three said they have either heard of or been invited to a party.

"I wouldn't dream of accepting something like that. I wouldn't want to do that," said UArizona freshman Jimmy Seidel.

UAPD explained students can’t get charged unless they are breaking the law, which would include underage drinking and drug use or possession.

Typically, if a student finds themselves in a situation where UAPD responds and it's not a major offense UAPD focuses on education first or what the agency calls diversion.

“Basically instead of charging the student for that offense, we'll refer them to the Dean of Students Office," explained Officer Aguilar.

However, a student is only allowed one diversion, according to UAPD.

Aguilar explained if the student finds themselves in trouble again, they will be charged and have to appear in court. In extreme cases, like felony offenses, students could be booked into jail.

CART will be continuing to patrol Sunday night. If you have a noise complaint it's advised you call the police.