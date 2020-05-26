'Party Bike' company asks customers how to safely offer services during pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. — Party bike season might have come and gone.

"Over the last two months, this would've been our best time of the year."

Robert Mayer, owner of 'Arizona Party Bikes' in Tucson and Phoenix, told KGUN9 they never stopped operations during stay-at-home orders.

Mayer says they had reservations canceled, but with people headed back out to bars and restaurants they have at least one party scheduled this weekend in Tucson.

"The driver's are making sure to wipe the bar tops and the seats and the handrails and all those things every time they go in and out of a stop. We're providing hand sanitizer for all of our guests, for all of our employees."

Mayer said while they were eager to ride again, they spent their time off talking to their customers.

"We conducted a survey of all our customers. We got about 500 responses to find out what people were comfortable with, what did they want to see from us."

That survey yielded responses from their client list: what kind of activities they wanted to do, where they wanted to do those activities, and what kind of precautions they expected from the party bike, among others.

"People are comfortable in their own unit, in their own small social group, but they're really comfortable going with people they don't know yet."

Mayer said most people were comfortable making stops at bars and restaurants, they'll continue to do so according to Mayer, with staff wiping down the bike when their parties return.

Customers told 'party bikes' they wanted to do outdoor activities.

Mayer said customers wanted any party bus operators with symptoms not to be allowed to ride. Fewer said they wanted to wear masks.

As they begin to ride again, Mayer said drivers will wear masks, have their temperature checked and parties will be limited to private groups.