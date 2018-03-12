Part of Tombstone evacuated due to gas leak with unknown cause

TUCSON, Ariz. - Deputies with the Tombstone Marshal's Office say a large portion of the north side of Tombstone was evacuated Sunday evening.

Reports of a heavy smell of gas came in just after 7:45 p.m.

When officials arrived on the scene they said the smell was very powerful and had spread through much of Tombstone.

Fifty to sixty residents on the north side of town were asked to evacuate their homes for precautionary reasons.

Southwest Gas cleared the area after 9:30 p.m. and residents were able to return to their homes.

The source or a cause of the gas smell is still unknown.

