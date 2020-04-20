Part of Irvington Road shut down following crash

TUCSON, Ariz. — Irvington Rd is closed in both directions from 1st Ave to 6th Ave, near the Tucson Rodeo Grounds, after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Sunday night.

The Tucson Police Department says the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It also says they were not crossing at a crosswalk when they were hit.

The crash happened near E Irvington Rd and S Annapolis Dr.

Police officers are investigating the scene.

They add that the diver was not impaired and is cooperating.