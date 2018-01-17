"Beat Back Buffelgrass" Month launches to save our saguaros

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Buffelgrass, the highly invasive grass that threatens Saguaros and native plants, is back.

To help remove the grass, Tucson Clean & Beautiful is launching "Beat Back Buffelgrass Month," which runs until March 2.

Bufflelgrass takes over the landscape and sucks up all nutrients and water, leaving other plants to die. The grass is also a serious fire risk.

Right now, volunteers are needed to remove it from "A" Mountain, Catalina State Park and Sabino Canyon.

To register a new project site, or to sign up to volunteer, go to www.buffelgrass.org.