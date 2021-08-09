Watch
'Park Tucson' using windshield blockers as penalty for unpaid tickets

Vehicle owners with three or more outstanding parking tickets are at risk of further penalty in the City of Tucson.
Posted at 6:12 AM, Aug 09, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Monday, August 6, the City of Tucson will begin tagging vehicles tied to three or more unpaid parking tickets.

Park Tucson staff plan to use a device called a "Barnacle" for this enforcement. The Barnacle is GPS-tracked and suctions to the front windshield of a car. The device is only removed when all tickets are paid or a payment plan is established.

As of June 30, more than 800 people have three or more outstanding parking tickets with the City of Tucson.

Parking tickets issued by the City of Tucson can be paid by calling (520) 791-4216 or visiting E. Alameda Street, Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

