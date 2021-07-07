Watch
Park officials resume herbicide use to control invasive buffelgrass

Posted at 3:43 PM, Jul 07, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Saguaro National Park said Wednesday it is resuming the use of herbicide to control invasive buffelgrass.

Crews will use backpack sprayers to target the the grass in areas that have become green after the rain.

"Sprayed areas will be identifiable by a blue dye and will be signed if the work is visible from trails. A treated area is safe to pass through once the chemical has dried in approximately 15 minutes after spraying," the park said in a news release.

Buffelgrass is a non-native grass that competes with native plants. It can also help spread wildfires.

Saguaro National Park says it has stocked water for crew members in the wilderness and asks the public to not drink it.

For more information on buffelgrass, click here.

