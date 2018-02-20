Park Avenue closed north of Grand Road Wednesday for asphalt work

TUCSON, Ariz. - Park Avenue will be closed Wednesday, February 21, for asphalt work. It's part of the Grant Road project.

The closure starts from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

During the closure, drivers and cyclists headed south on Park won't have access to Grant.

Glenn street can be used as a detour during the closure.

Drivers headed north on Park will be able to turn East and West on Grant, but through traffic will be restricted.

The speed limit will be reduced to 25 miles per hour during the closure.

Officials say drivers should expect delays.