Parents frustrated with TUSD hub transportation system

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — TUSD students would typically be picked up outside their home or just down the street; however, this year TUSD is using a hub system.

Many parents are frustrated with the new system and say it complicates their schedules.

"It's an absolute failure," Al Stangle said. "I can do this, but if my wife and I were both working, I don't know who we would have to pick her up."

Samantha Baker has three kids and the oldest arrives to the hub later than the younger two. This causes her to make the drive to the hub twice in the afternoon.

"It's inconvenient," Baker said. "But I am grateful I can do it and they can go to school."

Baker has to work the night shift at her job, so she has time to drop-off and pick-up her kids from the bus.

"I hope they get it all figured out," Baker said. :It would be really nice for it to be at our house."

But not everyone has the option of TUSD bussing anymore.

"They've always had pick-up the street over," Heather Listiak said.

Listiak now has to take her two boys to and from school every day. She says this is not only an inconvenience but also not what they were promised ahead of the school year.

"We've gone through enough with this pandemic," Listiak said. "Some stability going forward would be nice, especially from TUSD."