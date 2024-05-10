Parents charged in 2022 death of 8-year-old

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two parents have been indicted on charges of first degree murder and four counts of felony child abuse in the 2022 death of their 8-year-old, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

In the media release, PCSD says deputies noted "suspicious circumstances" of the child's death when they responded to a local area hospital on August 12, 2022. The homicide unit was notified at the time.

Through the course of detectives' investigation, they determined that blunt force trauma to the child's head and upper body were the cause of death.

The parents, 32-year-old Joshua Butcher and 29-year-old Mercedes Caho, were indicted this month. PCSD says no additional information is available at this time, and the investigation is still open.