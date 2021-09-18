Watch
Palo Verde Park Neighborhood holds event to create art out of recycled aluminum cans

The Palo Verde Park Neighborhood Association is hosting a community event to create recycled art.
Posted at 5:39 PM, Sep 17, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Palo Verde Park Neighborhood Association is hosting an event to create recycled art.

The event includes recycled pop art flower painting, which will be made out of recycled aluminum cans, and community members will learn how to make the recycled pop art flowers.

There will be flowers for the first 50 participants, and paint will be supplied.

The event is from 9 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. near the Palo Verde Park mural.

