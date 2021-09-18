Palo Verde Park Neighborhood holds event to create art out of recycled aluminum cans

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Palo Verde Park Neighborhood Association is hosting an event to create recycled art.

The event includes recycled pop art flower painting, which will be made out of recycled aluminum cans, and community members will learn how to make the recycled pop art flowers.

There will be flowers for the first 50 participants, and paint will be supplied.

The event is from 9 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. near the Palo Verde Park mural.

