Palo Verde Neighborhood set to hold its 60th annual 4th of July parade

Posted at 10:52 AM, Jun 28, 2023
The Palo Verde Neighborhood is pulling out all the stops for its 60th annual Fourth of July Parade.

The community event, running from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m., will feature live music from The Manhattan Dolls and Al Perry.

The City of Tucson's Ready, Set, Rec! mobile recreation program will be on site. Coffee Times Drive-Thru will be providing the refreshments and Ben's Bells will be there offering "Be Kind" temporary tattoos.

The parade itself starts at 3300 E. Fairmount St. and runs one mile starting at 7:30 a.m. The after-party will be held from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. at the same location.

Visit the Palo Verde Neighborhood website for more information.

