Palo Verde neighborhood resident harvests own produce to give to neighbors in need

TUCSON, Ariz. - A Palo Verde neighborhood residents is harvesting the produce out of her own garden to help neighbors amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Heather Ellison told KGUN9 she felt she had to do her part to help amid the chaos, so she turned to her personal garden to do so.

“I saw all sorts of produce that was more than we could possibly eat and I thought you know I think I’ll go and just make a little Facebook post on our neighborhood Facebook page and see what happens," Ellison said.

Ellison posted on the Palo Verde Neighborhood Facebook page last week, immediately garnering lots of attention from members of the group.

Ellison said some replied wanting some of her produce, other wanting to help with thier own gardens.

“I took down everyone’s name and information, figured out what they wanted, went out to my garden, harvested it, straightened the bags, we’re minimizing touching, wore gloves, trying to be as safe as we possibly can about all of this," she said.

Ellison set up the pvpstucson@gmail.com email address for anyone who lives in the Palo Verde neighborhood to contact if they want produce or they want to contribute through their own gardens.

She added she hopes other neighborhood associations join in and do something similar.

