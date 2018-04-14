Packrat Playhouse opens at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum opened up a new exhibit to the public this Saturday.

The Packrat Playhouse is a place where kids of all ages can learn about how packrats benefit the desert and how they have contributed to knowledge about the past, through interactive play-based exhibits.

The exhibit will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Families who attended opening day were treated to a live packrat interpretation, crafts, a photo booth, packrat whisker face painting, and more.