PACC waiving adoption fees for all pets through Sept. 19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Are you looking to add a pet to your family?

Pima Animal Care Center has an adoption special running through Sept. 19. for its "Clear the Shelter" event.

All adoption fees will be waived in hopes of clearing space for incoming animals.

“We’ve just started seeing the long-term impact that COVID has had on our community which created space issues in the shelter,” said Monica Dangler, Director of Animal Services. “The last two week our community has really stepped up adopting and fostering. We are hoping to continue that momentum for the next several weeks.”

The shelter has two foster events coming up as well:



Long Stay Lounge on Sept. 4 and Sept. 5, 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Foster Fair Sept. 12, 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

PACC says the special includes puppies and kittens. A $20 licensing fee will still apply and if you reserved a pet, that $50 will not be waived.

PACC is located at 4000 N Silverbell Rd.