PACC using pop-up kennels as shelter hits capacity, adopters and fosters needed

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima Animal Care Center said Monday that the shelter is at capacity and is now using pop-up kennels.

The shelter says it is looking for adopters and fosters in order to make room for incoming pets.

"We have 523 dogs and 164 cats. The issue is space for dogs. We are very close to having to drop the dividers in the kennels. It would make things uncomfortably cramped. That stresses out the dogs. We don’t want to do that," said PACC's Public Information Officer Nikki Reck.

Reck says PACC is taking in as many as 120 pets a day.

"If we could consistently keep 20-30 kennels open, that would help," she said.

To see what animals are at the shelter right now, click here.