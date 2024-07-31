PACC to take in more than 100 large dogs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima Animal Care Center announced it is taking in more than 100 dogs, with an already high-census shelter.

“With more than 530 dogs in our shelter today, PACC is -- and has been -- facing a capacity crisis with our dog population,” said Monica Dangler, PACC’s director. “However, we must intervene when animals’ health and well-being are in jeopardy, as they are in these situations.”

Staff is working to minimize the impact on the pets already at the shelter. PACC expects an impound of approximately 80 dogs, taking place as soon as Friday, Aug. 2.

“Well-meaning pet lovers sometimes have situations spiral out of their control,’” said Danielle Hinte, chief animal protection officer. “PACC’s animal protection officers and Pet Support Center are here to help however we can to make sure that people can share a safe, happy lives with their pets and prevent situations like these.”

PACC says dogs and puppies are currently free to adopt. All pets adopted from PACC are microchipped, spayed or neutered, and given age-appropriate vaccines.

Foster parents who can take a pet for a minimum of two weeks are needed as well, PACC says. PACC provides supplies for fosters based on what donations are on hand.

