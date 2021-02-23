PACC to hold pet supply distribution event Feb. 27

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima Animal Care Center will be holding a pet supply distribution event this weekend.

On Feb. 27, from 1-5 p.m., pet owners can stop by Mission Manor Elementary School (600 West Santa Rosa Street) and pick up pet food, leashes, and more.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, people have been asking us for help so that they can keep their pet,’” said Michele Figueroa, Director of Human-Animal Support Services, “If we are able to keep a pet in a loving home all for the cost of some food or leashes, we absolutely want to make that happen.”

According to the shelter, PACC has served 2,000 families through this program and has distributed 1.3 million meals.

“We are part of a change in animal welfare, where we try to find solutions to the problems that typically lead to pets ending up in shelters,” Figueroa said.