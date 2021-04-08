PACC to hold 'Name Your Own Price' adoption event April 9-11

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima Animal Care Center is holding a special adoption event this weekend in an effort to find homes for the dogs and cats in its shelter.

The "Name Your Own Price" sale for animals four months and older runs April 9-11. Adopters will only be responsible for paying a $20 licensing fee.

“We have been seeing our intake slowly creeping up,” said Monica Dangler, Interim Director of Animal Services. “As it warms up, that’s when it starts to get really busy at the shelter. There are a variety of reasons for that increase, including: folks facing some tough choices who had to surrender their pets, overwhelmed caregivers who are working to reduce the number of pets in their home, and we always have a steady string of stray pets that come into the shelter every day.”

Potential adopters need to make an appointment to meet pets at the shelter by visiting pima.gov/adopt, PACC said.

Foster opportunities are also available at the shelter.

"The pets most in need of foster care are larger dogs, pets with medical needs, and pets with behavioral challenges. Another way to help is by donating to Friends of Pima Animal Care Center [lnks.gd], PACC’s official nonprofit partner," PACC said.