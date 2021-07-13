PACC to hold free pet vaccination, microchip clinic July 17

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima Animal Care Center will hold a free pet vaccination and microchip clinic July 17.

The clinic will allow 400 pets to be vaccinated or microchipped from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. at 4000 North Silverbell Road in the multi-purpose room, according to PACC.

“Vaccinations are so important,” said Monica Dangler, Director of Animal Services. “Every year, thousands of dogs and cats in Pima County die from infectious diseases that are preventable with safe, inexpensive vaccines.”

After receiving feedback about long waiting times, PACC is using a new system to reduce those wait times, according to PACC. Owners interested in going can request a virtual spot by signing up online starting at 8 a.m. on July 16. The link to reserve a spot the day of the event will not be available any earlier than 6 a.m. July 17. To sign up, click here.

Pet owners are asked to have dogs on leashes and cats in carriers.

For more information about microchips or PACC, visit here.