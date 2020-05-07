PACC to hold drive-thru pet food drives for owners impacted by COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima Animal Care Center has announced plans to hold a drive-thru pet food drive to help owners impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

The organization will begin distributing pet food that's been donated by GreaterGood.org and Friends of PACC starting Sunday, May 10.

PACC says its staff and volunteers will hand out Ziploc gallon bags of pet food three days a week.

“It’s a tough time for many families who have suffered job loss, illness or who have been otherwise impacted by COVID-19,” says PACC Director Kristen Hassen. “With support from GreaterGood.org, we are going to be doing our part to help provide much-needed food for their pets.”

The drive-thru will take place in PACC's main parking lot every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday morning from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. to avoid the heat.

Food will be handed out on a first come, first serve basis, PACC says.

“We are honored to partner with PACC and support their lifesaving programs throughout Pima County,” says Liz Baker, CEO of GreaterGood.org. “Community support is critical during this crisis and PACC is leading the way and providing much needed support for people and their pets.”

