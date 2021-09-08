PACC teams up with 'DocuPet' for new pet licensing program

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. — Licensing a pet just got easier in Pima County.

The next time you renew your pet’s registration, it will be through DocuPet.

The new licensing system also has a free lost pet service that comes with registration.

“As the owner of a dog that’s a little flighty, I am really excited about that. The first thing I did was fill out his entire information. I mentioned how approaching him might not work, but if you have another dog with you, it might work to get him to come to you. So that just put me at ease being able to have that possibility out there. And it's free, that’s the best part,” said Nikki Reck, a Pima County public information officer.

DocuPet also lets you customize your dog’s tag!

“All of my dogs have the Halloween theme right now. But they’ll probably get Christmas and Valentine’s Day. Maybe Thanksgiving, too, in between. I don’t know I haven’t decided yet. But its kind of fun and a portion of those proceeds for those fun tags goes right back to the shelter,” said Reck.

PACC says DocuPet is offering a $5 discount on those fun designer tags for Pima County residents to celebrate the new partnership.

“It's a really neat system, because it’s a way of doing something a little differently, but that makes it more customizable and you get that free safe feeling of having that lost report, in case your pet goes missing,” said Reck.

