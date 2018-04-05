"PACC Tales" Reading Program helps kids learn to read through furry friends

TUCSON, Ariz. - Pima Animal Care Center is hosting a reading program that gives kids an opportunity to hone their reading skills in front of an adorable audience.

The "PACC Tales" Read to a Pet program is a year-round program that pairs K-8 students with shelter animals.

PACC said the program helps the kids gain self-confidence and sharpen their reading skills in a non-judgemental setting.

The kids aren't the only ones who get something out of the experience, officials say it helps the animals become more comfortable around people, and gives them extra socialization time.

If you think your child might benefit from the program, email gina.hansen@pima.gov.