PACC takes in pets during Bighorn Fire evacuations

TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima Animal Care Center has a set plan to help Bighorn Fire evacuees take care of their pets while they're away from their homes.

PACC is making room for pets in kennels at the shelter located at 4000 N. Silverbell Road.

The Bighorn Fire is now forcing authorities to issue an evacuation notice for residents of the Mt. Lemmon area Tuesday, according to Pima County Sheriff's Department.

“Pets are family. The shelter is already working hard to make sure these evacuated pets get plenty of enrichment in our care," Director of Animal Services Kristen Hassen said in a statement.

PACC says they don't have many pets at this time, but they have had a handful come in while owners make arrangements.

The shelter is prepared to care for dogs, cats, birds, and pocket pets like gerbils, hamsters, rats, and more. They are also working with the Pima County Fairgrounds if extra space is needed.

Those who need to make arrangements with PACC to take your pet in, call 520-724-5961. Anyone who needs to get a hold of the shelter after hours, call 520-724-5900. Anyone who needs help sheltering livestock can contact Martina Gonzales at the Rillito Racetrack at 520-419-2369.