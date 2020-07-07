PACC takes in nearly 45 pets following holiday weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima Animal Care Center says the shelter has taken in approximately 45 pets following the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Since the shelter is by appointment only now due to COVID-19 and owners who have lost their pet are now asked to fill out a submission form online and include a photo of the pet.

PACC Director Kristen Hassen says they are waiving all fees for reclaimed animals for the next week.

She also says they will anything to get your pet back home.

PACC recommends owners also check with the Humane Society, which serves Marana and Sahuarita areas. PACC serves everywhere else in Pima County.

For more information about PACC or lost and found pets, visit here.