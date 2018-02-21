PACC selected out of 10 shelters nationwide for training

TUCSON, Ariz. - Pima Animal Care Center has been chosen among 10 shelters nationwide to participate in a life-saving initiative for shelter cats.

PACC was selected by The Jackson Galaxy Project (JGP) to participate in the Spring 2018 Semester of Cat Pawsitive Pro. This is an initiative to introduce positive-reinforcement training to shelter cats. It's an effort to increase feline adoption rates as well as educate the shelter staff and volunteers on how to implement the animal training.

The training is meant to improve cat "adoptability" and social skills, particularly for shy or fearful cats and long-term residents. It's also an effort to enrich day-to-day life for cats in shelters by using physical and mental activities. It will promote the bond between humans and cats, and teach and empower animal shelter staff and volunteers.

Cats exposed to the Cat Pawsitive Pro are expected to gain confidence. experience reduced stress levels and build connections with staff, volunteers and potential adopters.

The director of Pima Animal Care Center, Kristen Auerbach, says, "it breaks ours hearts to walk by and see cats who are scared and shut down that just need a little support and TLC to come out of their shells so they can be adopted. This program is going to help us save so many more lives!"

A female behavior expert will lead the program for PACC starting Wednesday. Samantha Bell DiGenova was hand-picked by JGP. Throughout the Spring, PACC staff and volunteers will participate in weekly seminars with DiGenova and be able to have specialized consultations about the cats.