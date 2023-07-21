Watch Now
PACC seeks adopters, fosters for 21 parrots

Pima Animal Care Center
Pima Animal Care Center has impounded 21 parrots as part of a hoarding investigation.
Posted at 10:19 AM, Jul 21, 2023
Pima Animal Care Center is looking for homes for 21 parrots impounded as part of a hoarding investigation with the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

PACC is working in coordination with the non-profit parrot and exotic bird sanctuary, Paradise Parrot Rescue, which is taking the lead on caring for the birds.

"Paradise Parrot Rescue is well-equipped to care for these beautiful birds," Monica Dangler, PACC’s Director of Animal Services, said in a press release. "For that, we're very appreciative, because it allows us to focus our resources on the hundreds of other animals currently in our care."

Anyone interested in adopting, fostering or donating toward the care of the parrots may visit the rescue group's website, paradiseparrotrescue.org, the press release said.

