PACC rescues 19 cats and 2 dogs from overwhelmed owner; fosters and adopters needed

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima Animal Care Center is in urgent need of adopters and fosters following a large intake of animals from the home of an overwhelmed caregiver.

PACC Animal Protection officers took in in 19 cats and 2 dogs from the home and officers continue to search for others that may be in hiding.

All the animals appear healthy, and no criminal charges will be issued against the overwhelmed caregiver.

The rescued cats and dogs will not be available for adoption until they have been vet-checked, but PACC currently has 652 pets in search of foster or adoptive homes, and 1,138 pets in foster care that also need homes. They need 25-50 adopters or fosters to help make room for these new animals.

“We need to open some kennel spaces for these pets, so we need families who can foster or adopt cats or large dogs,” said Monica Dangler, Director of Animal Services. “The shelter is still uncomfortably full for this time of year.”

Pima Animal Care Center is open Monday to Friday, noon to 7 p.m., and 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. To see a list of available pets and services, head to pima.gov/animalcare.

