PACC rescue calls increase during summer

TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima Animal Care Center was busy with five weather related rescues Thursday rescuing four stray kittens that were found in a storm drain.

Drexel Heights Fire District assisted in the rescue when PACC's rescue team wasn't able to get them out.

PACC says normally it leaves kittens alone because their mom will take care of them, but in this case they were in danger.

PACC Nikki Reck said "Monsoon is always a busy time for us because we always have emergency calls go up because of monsoon activity. But we're also busy in the summertime because of heat related calls. So, the summertime is a really busy time for PACC in general."

As a reminder, it's a good time to be careful with your pets to make sure they're micro-chipped and have a current tag, according to PACC.

If you see an animal that needs rescuing you can always call PACC or if it's urgent you can call 911.