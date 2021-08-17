PACC out of space for incoming dogs, in need of adopters and fosters

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima Animal Care Center is out of space for incoming dogs.

In a news release Tuesday, the shelter said all kennels, including non-public ones, are being used for stray pets.

“We‘ve been at capacity since June and we are now critical again,” said Monica Dangler, Director of Animal Services. “PACC needs your help. We need to clear space for 60 large dogs immediately.”

According to PACC, 1,538 are in the shelter's care, with more than 700 pets on-site.

“The majority of what’s coming into the shelter are large, stray dogs,” Dangler said. “If you find a stray and can hang onto it, you would be helping that dog and the dog that will likely take its place in a kennel at PACC.”

If you are able to adopt a pet or would like to learn about foster opportunities, PACC is open from noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.